Stiegelmeier Apologetic After SDSU’s Record Breaking Win

Jacks Coach Wishes Game Hadn't Been As Lopsided

BROOKINGS, S.D. — South Dakota State was expected to handle Arkansas Pine Bluff as evidenced by them being listed as an early 51-point favorite.

I turned out that was being generous since the Jacks ended up winning by 84 (90-6).

And it left Jackrabbit coach John Stiegelmeier, who notched his 150th career victory, critical of himself for not being more generous.

SDSU re-wrote the offensive record books last night, racking up a program record 924 total yards on their way to a record 90 points. That last mark had stood for more than 90 years.

All of that begs the question of whether SDSU could have let up on a clearly up inferior opponent.

The Jacks did leave their starters in for a while but it’s important to note that they kind of had to since the cancelltion of the Iowa State game and a bye next week meant their first string would have had even less playing time than usual heading into their conference opener in two weeks at North Dakota State. And even when State put the backups in, almost all of them scored.

None the less, coach Stig struck an apologetic tone after the game.

SDSU is off next week before visiting NDSU on Saturday, September 29th at 2:30 PM.