Voters to Decide on $190 Million Bond on September 18
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.-This Tuesday, voters will decide on a $190 million bond put forward by the Sioux Falls School District.
The 25 year bond is meant to help with overcrowding issues in schools, by funding three new schools. If passed, the average homeowners property tax would increase by roughly $2 a month.
Volunteers are going door-to-door today to remind people to vote on Tuesday. The measure needs 60 percent of votes to pass. Advocates of the bond say this won’t happen unless everyone gets out and votes. Vote Yes for School volunteers say this bond is something that will affect nearly everyone in Sioux Falls.
“It touches nearly every neighborhood in Sioux Falls, improving schools building new schools. I believe there’s no better way to to improve the economic development of our community then to invest in public education and that’s what we’re trying to promote today,” said Vernon Brown, Chair of Vote Yes for Schools.
Students also volunteered their time today, knocking on doors.
“I think it’s important for people to vote yes because our schools are very overcrowded and we definitely need more facilities for students to learn,” said Lincoln High School Student, John Baker.
Nearly 3,000 people have already voted through early voting. Election day is tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 13 different locations.
Voting Centers:
Peace Lutheran Church – 5509 W 41st Street
Memorial Middle School – 1401 S Sertoma Ave
Career & Tech Ed Academy – 4700 W Career Circle
Maricar Community Center – 400 N Valley View Road
Oyate Community Center – 2421 W 15th Street
Asbury United Methodist Church – 2425 S Western Avenue
First Lutheran Church – 327 S Dakota Avenue
Wesley United Methodist Church – 1700 E 6th Street
Kenny Anderson Community Center – 3701 E 3rd Street
Morningside Community Center – 2400 S Bahnson Avenue
Gloria Dei Lutheran Church – 5500 E 57th Street
Faith Baptist Fellowship Hall – 601 W 57th Street
Instructional Planning Center – 201 E 38th Street
Click here for more info: http://voteyesforschools.com/