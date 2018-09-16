Voters to Decide on $190 Million Bond on September 18

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.-This Tuesday, voters will decide on a $190 million bond put forward by the Sioux Falls School District.

The 25 year bond is meant to help with overcrowding issues in schools, by funding three new schools. If passed, the average homeowners property tax would increase by roughly $2 a month.

Volunteers are going door-to-door today to remind people to vote on Tuesday. The measure needs 60 percent of votes to pass. Advocates of the bond say this won’t happen unless everyone gets out and votes. Vote Yes for School volunteers say this bond is something that will affect nearly everyone in Sioux Falls.

“It touches nearly every neighborhood in Sioux Falls, improving schools building new schools. I believe there’s no better way to to improve the economic development of our community then to invest in public education and that’s what we’re trying to promote today,” said Vernon Brown, Chair of Vote Yes for Schools.

Students also volunteered their time today, knocking on doors.

“I think it’s important for people to vote yes because our schools are very overcrowded and we definitely need more facilities for students to learn,” said Lincoln High School Student, John Baker.

Nearly 3,000 people have already voted through early voting. Election day is tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 13 different locations.

Voting Centers:

Peace Lutheran Church – 5509 W 41st Street

Memorial Middle School – 1401 S Sertoma Ave

Career & Tech Ed Academy – 4700 W Career Circle

Maricar Community Center – 400 N Valley View Road

Oyate Community Center – 2421 W 15th Street

Asbury United Methodist Church – 2425 S Western Avenue

First Lutheran Church – 327 S Dakota Avenue

Wesley United Methodist Church – 1700 E 6th Street

Kenny Anderson Community Center – 3701 E 3rd Street

Morningside Community Center – 2400 S Bahnson Avenue

Gloria Dei Lutheran Church – 5500 E 57th Street

Faith Baptist Fellowship Hall – 601 W 57th Street

Instructional Planning Center – 201 E 38th Street

Click here for more info: http://voteyesforschools.com/