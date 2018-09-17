12-Year-Old Sioux Falls Girl Struck By Vehicle in School Zone

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A Sioux Falls girl was taken to the hospital after police say she was struck by a passing vehicle.

Police say the incident happened at around 8 a.m. Monday, near 33rd Street and Jefferson Avenue. Police say the 12-year-old girl was walking North on Jefferson when a juvenile female driver of an SUV was heading East on 33rd Street and struck the 12-year-old.

The 12-year-old was taken to the hospital with moderate but non-life threatening injuries. Police are reminding drivers to be extra aware this time of year.

“This is a big reminder, beware of school zones and not just that. The sun, this time of year, in the fall and in the spring, when the sun is right in line with the road, you’ve got to take some extra caution out there,” said Officer Sam Clemens.

The driver of the SUV was cited for speeding in a school zone and failing to yield to a pedestrian.