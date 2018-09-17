Authorities Investigating Office-Involved Shooting in Vermillion

VERMILLION, S.D. – The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation is looking into an officer involved shooting.

Authorities say the shooting took place on Sunday in Vermillion. Police broke off a high speed chase, but the car was later spotted by a Highway Patrol trooper.

The trooper tried to take the suspect, 21-year-old Kuong Gatluak, into custody before shooting Gatluak. Gatluak was taken to the hospital.

The investigation is standard and will determine if the trooper was justified in firing his weapon.