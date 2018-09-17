Authorities Investigating Office-Involved Shooting in Vermillion

KDLT Newsroom,
Share This:

VERMILLION, S.D. – The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation is looking into an officer involved shooting.

Authorities say the shooting took place on Sunday in Vermillion. Police broke off a high speed chase, but the car was later spotted by a Highway Patrol trooper.

The trooper tried to take the suspect, 21-year-old Kuong Gatluak, into custody before shooting Gatluak. Gatluak was taken to the hospital.

The investigation is standard and will determine if the trooper was justified in firing his weapon.

Categories: Crime, Local News, News

You Might Also Like