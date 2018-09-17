Body of South Dakota Man Found in Cornfield

WAYNE, Neb. – Authorities say the body of a South Dakota man was found in a northeast Nebraska cornfield after his vehicle crashed. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says a motorist discovered the accident Thursday evening along Nebraska Highway 35, about 3½ miles east of Wayne. The sheriff’s office says Parker Mitchell was driving west when his vehicle left the roadway, entered a ditch and overturned in the field. Mitchell was reported missing in North Sioux City, South Dakota.