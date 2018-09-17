Corrections Center Fire Causes Cramped Quarters at Minnehaha County Jail, 80 Inmates Relocated

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The already full downtown Sioux Falls jail got a little more crowded this weekend after a fire forced nearly 80 inmates out of the County Corrections Center and into the downtown jail.

Investigators are still working to figure out what caused the fire, while jail staff is trying to figure out how to accommodate the influx of inmates.

Minnehaha County Jail Warden Jeff Gromer says the fire started on a loading dock outside the building. He says it’s an area inmates did not have access to.

The fire damaged the exterior walls, roof, and damaged the inside.

“As far as extent of damage, I really don’t have. Damage, as with any fire, there’s a lot of smoke involved. The water damages is not as bad as what I thought it would be,” he said.

There is no power to the building and its uninhabitable for the time being.

Inmates who were staying there will now be staying at the downtown jail on cots and the few remaining open bunks.

“So that jail is full, fuller than it was at the beginning of the day yesterday,” said Gromer.

The influx of inmates brings the jail’s occupancy to above 450; a number Gromer says makes things more difficult to manage inside.

“Obviously the more crowded the building gets the more people you have living in close quarters the more opportunities you have for difficulties and problems between those inmates.”

Work is already underway to expand the current jail.

Inmates from the corrections center were slated to move into the new space when it opens in the next year.

For the time being, jail staff is working to find the best temporary housing solution for the displaced inmates.

“It’s going to become a question of the dollars that get put into it to make it functional again versus what we’ve been able to accommodate downtown. That’ll just be kind of a juggling act to see where we fall in with that,” Gromer said.