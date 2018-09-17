Excited Champions Tour Pros Begin Practice At Sanford International

Players Eager To Meet New Fans

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — One of the most anticipated weeks in Sioux Falls history is underway as Champions Tour players are arriving and practicing at Minnehaha Country Club ahead of this weekend’s Sanford International.

The pros began arriving last night and have been out and about today on the course or at the driving range. Playing in a new event in a place that’s never hosted before has professionals like Larry Mize excited to play and interact with fans.

