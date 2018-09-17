Gimbel Back To End College Career On His Terms

Karl's TV & Appliance Athlete of the Week

MARSHALL, MN — Blake Gimbel likes to throw the football.

“Some guys ask hey, did you really throw the ball 60 times in a game? And I’ll tell them yeah, we did it multiple times.” SMSU Senior QB Blake Gimbel says.

A lot.

“I like throwing the ball. You don’t even think about it when the game is going on. Someone would come up to you and say you threw it 23 times in a row tonight. You don’t think about, you just do it.” Blake says.

He set several Iowa prep passing records at Marshalltown in a system that made a perfect fit at Southwest Minnesota State.

“The nice thing when we got him is he had a lot of passing attempts. A lot of times for high school kids you don’t see kids with that many opportunities to hone their skills. So when we got him he was a pretty polished product.” SMSU Head Coach Cory Sauter says.

That became clear in 2015 when he took over under center and threw for more than six thousand yards and 50 touchdowns over the next two years.

“Just my ability to see things before they happen. I got a pretty good feel for what’s going to happen to us defensive wise. I always have an idea in my head.” Gimbel says.

What Blake didn’t see coming was a torn labrum and bicep during the first game of 2017 that would cost him most of his senior season.

It opened the door for a medical redshirt, but also meant a long rehab and sixth year in school.

“I didn’t want to be around for another year but the more I thought about it it only made sense.” Blake says.

“He still had a passion to play and play at this level. He certainly didn’t want to end his career in the fashion that it did.” Sauter says.

Healthy again Gimbel is doing what he does best.

“You’ll think about it (playing) forever when you’re older so I’m taking it all in and just enjoying it.” Gimbel says.

Throwing the football.