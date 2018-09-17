80 Inmates Evacuated During Minnehaha Co. Corrections Center Fire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Minnehaha County authorities say a fire at the Minnehaha County Corrections Center over the weekend displaced 80 inmates.

Authorities say the fire was reported at 3:00 p.m., on Sunday. Staff at the Minnehaha County Corrections Centers smelled smoke before finding the fire on the east side of the building.

Inmates and staff were all evacuated and inmates were moved to the downtown jail.

Fire crews are investigating the cause of the fire. Authorities say no injuries were reported.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue, Sioux Falls Police Department, Minnehaha County Emergency Management, Minnehaha County Facilities Management, and the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office all assisted.