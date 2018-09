John Daly Hoping To Play Sanford International Through Back Pain

Two-Time Major Champion Amongst First To Practice Monday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — One of the biggest fan favorites on the PGA Champions Tour, two-time major champion John Daly, was amongst the first golfers on the course practicing at the Sanford International on Monday.

He’s hoping to play through the full weekend with treatment at Sanford for his bad back.