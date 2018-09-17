North Dakota regulators discuss refinery near national park

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) – North Dakota’s Public Service Commission has discussed an administrative law judge’s recommendation that regulators dismiss a challenge to the location of an oil refinery being developed near Theodore Roosevelt National Park.

One commissioner indicated Monday that she’ll likely vote to heed the advice, while the other two members said they’ll hold off on indicating their position until later.

Meridian Energy Group plans to build the $800 million Davis Refinery 3 miles from the park. Two environmental groups maintain that Meridian needs PSC approval for the site. Meridian disputes that.

The PSC asked for a judge to weigh in. Administrative Law Judge Patrick Ward said last week that the commission, under state law, doesn’t have jurisdiction. The final decision is up to the PSC and will come at a later date.