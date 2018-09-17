Sanford International Tees Off This Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Whether you’ve been golfing your whole life, or you’ve never held a set of clubs, you’ll want to check out the Sanford International this week at the Minnehaha Country Club.

If you’re an avid golfer, this is your chance to see the top golfers from around the world, as well historical favorites. If you’re new to golf or just want to have a good time, the electric atmosphere that follows the tournament is something you won’t want to miss. The tournament is expected to have an impact of roughly 30 million dollars on the Sioux Falls economy.

KDLT News Today started the coverage for this week, with more later to come.

