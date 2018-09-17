Sanford International Week Arrives

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Some big names in professional golf are arriving in Sioux Falls. Excitement has been building up for the Sanford International. The week is finally here, and we got a look at the final preparations.

If you have driven down Kiwanis Avenue in Sioux Falls you may have noticed the Minnehaha County Club looks a little different. The Sanford International Tournament starts this week, and it takes a lot more than a handful of folks to make this happen.

“About a thousand volunteers are going to be working out here this week. So, it’s the community coming together to create a great community event,” said two time U.S. Open Champion Andy North.

After eighteen months of preparation, the grand stands are ready to be filled, and the Minnehaha County Club is ready to showcase the Champions Tour.

Golfers on the PGA Tour start playing on the Champions Tour when they get a little older, and some big names in the sport will be in Sioux Falls competing this weekend.

So, imagine the empty course and grandstands filled with 60,000 to 80,000 spectators, and planning for that many people is no short task.

“It’s been a long road to get to this point and everybody is really excited about the week, and the transformation of Minnehaha has been absolutely amazing, they’ve built a little city out here,” said North.

Sanford wanted this tournament to be about the fan experience, and they wanted golf and sports fans alike to have a unique experience.

“No matter what your flavor is, whether you want to be around people, or get serious about watching a particular group, or just come hang out and have some fun on a Saturday afternoon, its going to be a great week for everybody,”said Sanford Health Executive VP Micah Aberson.

The players are in it to win it, and it is bound to be a great atmosphere.