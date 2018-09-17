Sioux Falls Cancer Survivor Creates Support Group

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Hearing the words ‘you have cancer’ is something no one wants to hear, and fighting the disease is a task no one wants to do alone.

That’s why a Sioux Falls cancer survivor has made a support group to bring those fighting together.

“One of those events when you just go why, why me, and what do I do next,” says Jackie Mayo the founder of Leaning on Hope.

Earlier this year Jackie Mayo was diagnosed with breast cancer.

“So it was scary,” says Mayo.

Jackie has a large family and supportive husband but, she is the first in her family who has had cancer and she knew she needed more support.

“I wanted to talk to people who had been through the experience before that they could kind of give me an idea of what to expect as I went through this cancer journey,” says Mayo.

Jackie’s next move was to create the support group Leaning on Hope.

“We actually provide an opportunity for women to come together, to share their journey and to make friends along the cancer journey,” says Mayo.

The group started in April and meets every Monday of the month at First Presbyterian church.

A frequent goer is Cindy bailey who is a 21 year cancer survivor. She hopes her story is a light to others struggling.

“Just because you’ve been diagnosed with cancer doesn’t mean it’s a death sentence.

Just to help give people some encouragement that even when they’re going through the really tough times that there is hope,” says Bailey.

The group is open to cancer patients, survivors and caregiver, so no one has to take on this journey alone.

“Those that are here we have really developed those strong friendships and those bonds, and just knowing that we all share something in common, and we’ve just rallied around each other,” says Mayo.

Next week’s event will feature a speaker from Avera Health.

If you or a loved one would like to attend the support group click here.