Sioux Falls School District Expecting Record-breaking Turnout for Bond Vote

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Tuesday, voters in the Sioux Falls School District have a $190 million decision.

If passed, a bond would go toward building three new schools in Sioux Falls to ease overcrowding.

It’s an issue that is already pulling strong early voting numbers.

Usually, 400 to 800 people vote early for a school-related election.

Election day isn’t here yet and over 3,000 people have already voted.

“Statistically our voter turn out this time is high,” said Bev Chase, the executive assistant to the business manager for the Sioux Falls School District.

Let’s look at the eye-popping numbers.

According to the Sioux Falls School District, there are about 107,000 registered voters citywide. In a school district election like this, you can normally only expect a four to five percent voter turnout.

Well, Tuesday is expected to be anything but underwhelming.

“I would strongly encourage all voters who are registered in the School District to vote,” said Chase. “I really don’t care if they’re voting yes or no. I just want to see them vote.”

They’re expecting six times the normal turnout, a record-breaking estimated 32 percent.

School officials say voters understand the gravity of this vote.

“School district elections are about your kids and your money,” said Chase.

There have already been thousands of absentee ballots, but did you know that 60 percent of people need to vote “yes” on the bond referendum in order for it to pass?

So, who are these voters? Vernon Brown is the chair of “Vote Yes For Schools.” The group estimates that half of all early voters are age 65 and older.

“Our senior citizens are progressive,” said Brown. “They value education. They understand that this is needed and we believe they’ll be supportive of it.”

Regardless of your age, voting is pretty quick. Election officials say most people are in and out of their polling place in under a minute.

There are 13 polling places throughout Sioux Falls to choose from. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, September 18th.