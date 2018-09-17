Survey finds 2M US teens are vaping marijuana

A school-based survey shows nearly 1 in 11 U.S. students have used marijuana in electronic cigarettes, heightening concern about the new popularity of vaping among teens.

E-cigarettes typically contain nicotine, but results published Monday in the journal JAMA Pediatrics mean a little more than 2 million middle and high school students have used the devices for pot.

U.S. health regulators recently gave the five largest e-cigarette makers 60 days to produce plans to stop underage use of their products.

Nearly 9 percent of students surveyed in 2016 said they used an e-cigarette device with marijuana.

It’s unclear whether marijuana vaping is increasing among teens or holding steady. It was the first time a question about marijuana vaping was asked on this particular survey.