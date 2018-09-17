Trump says ‘little delay’ possible on Kavanaugh

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump says “a little delay” may be needed on an upcoming Senate Judiciary Committee vote on the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh. But the president is predicting that it will “work out very well.”

The president is facing questions about Kavanaugh amid scrutiny of a woman’s claim that the judge sexually assaulted her at a party when they were both in high school.

Trump says he wants a “full process” to investigate the allegations. But the president says Kavanaugh’s nomination is “on track. I think he’s very much on track.”

Trump is praising Kavanaugh as one of the finest people he’s known. And he called a question about whether Kavanaugh should withdraw “ridiculous.”