22-Year-Old Golfer Found Dead on Iowa Course

AMES, Iowa – A former Iowa State University golfer has been found dead at a golf course, and a man has been charged with murder in her death. Police said in a news release that 22-year-old Celia Barquin Arozamena was found dead Monday at Coldwater Golf Links in Ames and officers determined she had died after being assaulted. They said Collin Daniel Richards has been charged with first-degree murder. Barquin Arozamena was the 2018 Big 12 champion. She was a native of Puente San Miguel, Spain.