Authorities Arrest Suspect in Weekend Shooting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A 30-year-old Sioux Falls man is facing assault charges after police say he shot two people during an argument at a party on Sunday.

Police say the incident happened at around 3:00 a.m., Sunday, at a residence in the 2000 block of South Spring Avenue. Police say an argument broke out before 30-year-old Deven Green shot a person in the leg and another in the back.

The two victims were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say Green was originally a person of interest during the investigation before becoming the suspect in the shooting.

Police say the Minnehaha County Warrant Task Force located and arrested Green this morning without incident. Green is facing three counts of aggravated assault and his being held on a $50,000 cash only bond.