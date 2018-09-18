Authorities Investigating Body Found Near Renner

RENNER, S.D. – Authorities are investigating after a body was found on Ditch Road near Renner.

Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Captain Mike Walsh tells KDLT News that they are treating this as a crime scene at the moment.

Authorities say someone was driving to work on Ditch Road when they noticed the body of an adult male. Authorities arrived on scene at 10:30 a.m.

Authorities have closed Ditch Road near 258th Street.

South Dakota Highway Patrol, Coroner, State’s Attorney Aaron McGowen and the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office have been spotted on scene.

This is a developing story, stay with KDLT News for the latest information.