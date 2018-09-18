DEA Approves Marijuana Import from Canada for Clinical Trial

SAN DIEGO – In a rare move, the U.S. government has approved the importation of marijuana extracts from Canada for a clinical trial, highlighting a new avenue for American researchers who have had trouble obtaining the drug for medical studies.

Researchers at the University of California San Diego announced Tuesday the Drug Enforcement Administration has OK’d their plan to import capsules containing two key cannabis compounds from Tilray Inc. They want to study the drug’s effectiveness in treating tremors that afflict millions of people.

Marijuana is illegal under federal law, but the U.S. has a program for supplying it for research. Scientists have long complained about its quality and lack of variety.

Medical marijuana is federally legal in Canada, and the country will allow recreational sale and use beginning next month.