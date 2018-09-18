KDLT Sanford International Preview Show

A Look Inside The First Ever PGA Champions Tour Event In Sioux Falls!

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — For the first time ever, Sioux Falls is hosting a PGA Champions Tour event. The Sanford International tees off on Friday, and KDLT has you covered with all you need to know about the tournament in our special Sanford International Preview Show! We’ll have a look inside the ropes at the key holes, personalities, and things you need to know for this week’s big event! Click on the video viewers to watch all segments commercial free!