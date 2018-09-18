Sanford International Trophy Designed With Sioux Falls Theme

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Today is second day of The Sanford International golf tournament.

Crews are busy finishing up last minute preparations, and players are busy practicing before the big competition this weekend.

The competition doesn’t start until this weekend, but there’s a number of events to do in the days leading up to when the players hit the greens. The players are vying to take home the Sanford International Trophy Sunday afternoon. The trophy, designed by Cambria, pays homage to Sioux Falls and South Dakota in a number of ways.

KDLT News continued our coverage of the tournament, finding out more about the design of the trophy, the tournament’s impact on the golf scene throughout the city, the economic impact of the tournament, and how crews prepare for the curve-balls mother nature might throw them this week.

