SANFORD INTL: Former Ryder Cup Captain In Mix of Champions Tour Players

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Sanford International Champions Tour is fast approaching and we’re one day closer to arguably the biggest sporting event held in Sioux Falls.

Rain or shine the pros were out in full force getting used to the Minnehaha Country Club course.

This is the first time many of these pros have even been to Sioux Falls. Of those Pros is Darren Clarke of Ireland.

He’s tabbed 15 international victories and was named the 2016 Ryder Cup Captain. While many are eager to watch the pros, the players also have plenty of emotion surrounding the tour.