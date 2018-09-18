Second Minnehaha County escaped inmate arrested in Iowa

William Calkins

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – Authorities say they’ve caught up with an inmate who escaped from the Minnehaha County Correctional Center last month.

The Sioux Falls Area Joint Fugitive Task Force says it received information Monday night that led to the capture of Lowell Calkins in Council Bluff, Iowa. Calkins is awaiting extradition back to Minnehaha County. He was serving time for damage to property and burglary.

Calkins escaped with Roy Hampton on Aug. 8. Hampton was arrested in Altoona, Iowa days after the escape.