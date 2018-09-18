Thousands Voting on Sioux Falls $190 Million School Bond Proposal

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls voters are making a $190 million decision.

In the morning, the polls averaged 1,000 voters per hour, many leaving with a sticker souvenir.

However, things get even busier in the afternoon when people get off of work.

That’s when one familiar Sioux Falls face arrived at the polls to vote.

“There’s all these important decisions that are being made in your town, in your county, in your state, and folks – this is your government,” said former Sioux Falls mayor Mike Huether.

There are 13 polling locations, with Memorial Middle School and Faith Baptist Church being the most popular.

However, one retired Washington High School teacher opted to vote at the IPC.

“Well, it’s our community and it’s growing, and I’d like to see it keep on growing,” said Darrold Morey.

School District officials say they’ve also received more than 3,000 absentee ballots and early votes, the most they’ve ever had in a school election.

“We couldn’t remember any election prior to this that we even hit 2,500,” said Bev Chase from the Sioux Falls School District.

Eight people process the absentee ballots. They check those closely for spoiled ballots, like when a ballot doesn’t have a signature or when there’s a vote from someone living outside of the school district.

“They don’t get opened,” said Chase. “They just go in a box and the box gets sealed up and we file it away for six months and then we dispose of them. So, no one ever knows how those people vote.”

As for the legitimate votes, they’ll help decide the future of the Sioux Falls School District and tax dollars.

The polls close at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Then, Boy Scouts will help carry boxes of ballots, then employees will start counting your votes. They’re hoping to wrap up around 10 p.m.