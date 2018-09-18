Trump praises Kavanaugh, says everyone will be heard out

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is dismissing any notion that Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court should be withdrawn.

Trump is also accusing Democrats of playing politics by not bringing up until the last minute the allegation that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted a fellow teenager more than 30 years ago. Kavanaugh denies anything like that ever happened.

Trump’s defense of Kavanaugh on Monday was also measured to a degree. He allowed that there might need to be a “little delay” in the Senate confirmation process to deal with a California professor’s allegation that a drunken Kavanaugh forced himself on her during a party in the early 1980s.

In remarks to reporters, Trump praised Kavanaugh’s qualifications for the high court and said the process underway in the Senate will “hear everybody out.”