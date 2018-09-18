Trump says Kavanaugh ‘anxious’ to testify

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump says it’s “terrible” that Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein didn’t raise allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh sooner but says he’s “totally supporting” his nominee.

Trump says he wants everyone to have the chance to speak out and Kavanaugh is “very anxious” to testify in his defense. He says, “we want to hear both sides.”

A psychology professor named Christine Blasey Ford has accused Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her decades ago when they were teenagers. Kavanaugh has denied it.

Trump also says the FBI shouldn’t be involved in investigating the Kavanaugh allegation “because they don’t want to be involved.”

He adds he’s “totally supporting” and “very supportive” of his nominee, calling him an “outstanding” person.

Democrats have criticized the Kavanaugh nomination process.