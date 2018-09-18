US markets shrug at US-China trade war

NEW YORK (AP) – Wall Street, which has anticipated rising trade tensions between the U.S. and China, took the latest volley of tariffs in stride. Gains in technology, energy and consumer-focused companies outweighed losses in utilities and elsewhere.

Apple, which has an exemption to the new tariffs on goods imported from China, is up 1 percent.

The S&P 500 index rose 8 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,897. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 32 points, or 0.1 percent, to 26,094. The Nasdaq composite gained 54 points, or 0.7 percent, to 7,949.

China says it will increase tariffs on $60 billion worth of U.S. goods Tuesday in retaliation after President Donald Trump announced new U.S. tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports.

Both sides are ratcheting up tariffs and rhetoric with an American business group is warning that a downward spiral in the conflict appears certain.

China’s Finance Ministry says it is going ahead with plans announced in August for increases of 10 percent and 5 percent on 5,207 types of U.S. goods.