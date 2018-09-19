Authorities Identify Man Found in Ditch Near Renner

RENNER, S.D. – Authorities have identified the man whose body was found on Ditch Road near Renner on Tuesday.

Authorities say 40-year-old LaKendrick Thorton of Sioux Falls died from a single gunshot wound.

Authorities say a passerby was on their way to work when they noticed Thorton’s body on Ditch Road, just North of 258th Street, at around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Authorities say they are treating the incident as a homicide investigation.

Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Captain Jason Gearman says they are releasing limited details at this time due to it being an active investigation, but confirms that narcotics are related.

Capt. Gearman says they are investigating multiple leads and are working closely with Sioux Falls Police.

Authorities are asking if you have any information of his activity over the past few days, or information that may be helpful in this investigation, to contact the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number at 605-367-7000, or CrimeStoppers at 605-367-7007.