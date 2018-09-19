Authorities Treating Body Found in Renner as Homicide Investigation

RENNER S.D. – Authorities are investigating after a body was found on Ditch Road near Renner.

Authorities say a passerby was on their way to work when they noticed the body on Ditch Road, just North of 258th Street, at around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Authorities say they are treating the incident as a homicide investigation.

Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Captain Jason Gearman says they are releasing limited details at this time due to it being an active investigation, but confirms that narcotics are related.

Capt. Gearman says they are investigating multiple leads and are working closely with Sioux Falls Police.