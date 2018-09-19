Davison County approves 2 swine finishing operations

MITCHELL, S.D. (AP) – Davison County officials have approved two separate 2,400-head swine finishing barns in the county.

The Daily Republic reports that the county Board of Adjustments voted Tuesday in support of the swine finishing operations after more than 50 people showed up to discuss and debate the projects. Pipestone Systems would manage hogs at both operations.

One of the projects would be located in the northwest part of the county about 3,300 feet from the closest residence. The other would be southwest of Mitchell.

Concerns have focused on odor and potential runoff.