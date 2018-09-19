Last Weekend of Fall Parade of Homes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – If you’re looking to rebuild, remodel, or touch up some areas of your house there’s plenty of inspiration this weekend.

The Fall Parade of Homes wraps up this weekend. The parade features nearly 50 homes to tour. All the homes, except for two feature homes, are free. The two feature homes each cost $5 to view, and those funds go towards supporting the ‘Builders Care Foundation,’ an organization that helps to get kids involved and excited in the world of home building.

Each home is unique. From rustic feels to innovative technology, there’s sure to be something that catches your eye.

KDLT News stopped by one of the two feature homes Wednesday morning to get an idea on what this weekend might look like.

For more information, including a map of the homes to peruse, click here.