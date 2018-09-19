One Autumn Night Event to Support Dreams, Goals for Locals With Disabilities

A buss pass, or the opportunity to take an art class – they may seem like simple, every day things to many of us. To others, they are the opportunity of a lifetime.

These are the types of items and experiences LifeScape aims to provide the children and adults its programs support. And you can help, simply by attending one of the organizations biggest fundraising events of the year this Friday, One Autumn Night.

Funds raised at the fall event go toward the Wish List Fund. Organizers say One Autumn Night, this Friday from 7-10 p.m. at the Museum of visual Materials in Sioux Falls is the opportunity to impact lives forever. Tickets are available at the door, or here – for $30 each! You can also call Jamie at (605) 444-9631 or email her at Jamie.Richardson@LifeScapeSD.org with any questions.