Sanford International: A Very Unique Journey

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Golfers and fans are gearing up to tee off tomorrow for the Sanford International. But there is a uniqueness to this tournament that the fans will be able to enjoy.

Just like every journey, this one starts with a single step.

“I give all the credit in the world to Sioux Falls they’ve really embraced it. You know we just sort of put it out there, and they, Sioux Falls has really taken it and run with it,” said Tournament Director Greg Conrad.

“The Sanford International will feature one of the spectators. Step one, Austad’s Golf Pro Shop.

“You’ve got shopping, you can get all the golf and apparel you want for the tournament, all sorts of swag,” said Conrad.

Your kids won’t have a chance to be bored.

“Our second area is the Sanford children’s play zone, you can take your kids, we’ll have snack golf, we’ll have a putting contest for the kids. A petting zoo for the kids from our friends at the Sioux Falls Zoo so that will be pretty cool,” said Conrad.

No car, no problem. If you want to walk, run, or bike to the event. The GreatLife entrance at the Sanford International is your way in.

“And we have a bike valet there, so you can come on in, it’ll open Wednesday through Sunday,” said Conrad.

The South Dakota Beef Counsel will be providing a special burger, so what about beer?

“We have our own specialty beer, The Wedge, which was just canned last week. So, the only place you can get it is here at the Sanford International,” said Conrad.

And now, the Sanford Swirl ice cream by Stensland Family Farms.

“Lemon cheesecake kind of base ice cream, with graham cracker, blue raspberry swirl,” said Leah Moller, Retail Operations at Stensland.

My face will tell you how good it is. Every step of this journey is going to be a fun one for the Champions Tour fans.

The Sanford Swirl ice cream will be available in quarts at their store on 41st Street in Sioux Falls, as well as Lewis Drug Stores. The proceeds form the quart of ice cream sales will go back to the Sanford Children’s Hospital.