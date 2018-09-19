Sanford International Golfers Go Pheasant Hunting

EMERY, S.D. – The Sanford International Golf Tournament is plenty fun, but sometimes it’s nice to get competitive off the golf course.

You can hear the sounds of gunshots from far away, but also, the laughs.

“[We have] got some good friendships so it’s a good way to get out and enjoy the outdoors, have some fun, and then shoot some pheasants on top of it,” said Doug Barthel of Sanford Public Affairs.

Golfers are swapping golf clubs for loaded guns.

“It’s really more than just shooting the pheasants,” said Barthel. “It’s really – that’s just a small part of it. It’s just getting out in the outdoors. The comradery, being together with each other, having fun.”

Pheasant hunting is often South Dakota’s claim to fame.

“Well, we don’t get this experience really anywhere. so you know when we announced we were coming to South Dakota, almost everyone said, ‘oh my gosh, we can do pheasant hunting,’” said Scott McCarron, a professional golfer from North Carolina.

Just like golf, it can get, well, a little competitive.

“Not everybody always hits so we give each other a little hard time,” said Barthel.

Tournament participants come for the authentic South Dakota experience – corn fields and orange jackets for as far as the eye can see.

“Anytime you’re with the guys walking the fields with the dogs watching them work it’s really something special,” said McCarron.