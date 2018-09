SOUND: Augie and USF Embracing Importance of Key to the City Game

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — It’s a highly anticipated week on the football field for Augie and USF as they battle for the Key to the City.

Each team brings a 2 and 1 record into the game. The Coo have had bragging rights after winning a second straight last year *and fifth in six games in the series.

Both head coaches know that this games brings plenty of energy and excitement for their teams, fans and city.