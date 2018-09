SOUND: Stampede Only Returning Handful of Veterans in 2018

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The puck drops on the Stampede’s regular season in less than two weeks and they’re hungry for playoff success.

The Herd are coming off a devastating decisive game three over time loss at home in last year’s playoffs. Head Coach Scott Owens is in his 4th season at the helm.

At the team’s media day Owens says this team is going to look quite different than last years as they only return four veterans.