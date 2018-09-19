Trump arrives in North Carolina to survey Florence damage

HAVELOCK, N.C. (AP) – President Donald Trump has arrived in storm-ravaged North Carolina to take in the devastation left by Florence.

Trump traveled south Wednesday as the state was still grappling with massive recovery efforts. He was heading to a briefing at a Marine Corps air station where Air Force One landed in the coastal town of Havelock, one of many communities hit by the torrential rains.

Trump told reporters as he departed the White House that he will also visit South Carolina before he returns to the White House later Wednesday.

The president says he wants to say “hello” to everyone from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the military that are working hard to help residents recover from the storm.

Adds Trump: “I think it will be an incredible day.”