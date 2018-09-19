Voters Overwhelmingly Approve School District Referendum

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Sioux Falls School District will soon have the space it needs to support a growing student population. Voters overwhelmingly on Tuesday, turned out to pass a $190 million school bond measure.

More than 18,000 voters cast a ballot – official numbers can be seen here. Of those, 85 percent supported the plan.

The 25 year bond will reportedly only increase the average homeowner’s property taxes by about $24 per year. The money will be used to build a new high school, middle school and elementary school by 2024 and make upgrades to the district’s other campuses.

The plan has had tremendous community input throughout the process and support ahead of the vote. District Superintendent Brian Maher plans to address the outcome at a press conference at 10:15 Wednesday morning. Stay with KDLT and KDLT.com for the latest updates throughout the day.