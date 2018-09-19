What Happens Now? These are the Next Steps to the School Bond

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – “The surprise to me was the margin of ‘yes’ votes.”

Over 18,000 voters came to voice what they want for the future of the city and for the kids. That’s 17.4% of the voter population.

Superintendent, Dr. Brian Maher says this vote met all expectations thanks to people going to the polls. “We thought somewhere around the that 17,000-20,000 mark and we based that on past elections of a similar nature. Probably the most recent would be the calendar issue that took place in the spring of 2015.”

According to School District Officials, this is the largest bond to pass in Sioux Falls. Starting in the Fall of 2021, you will see the newest high school located in the northwest quadrant of Sioux Falls. The exact location hasn’t been chosen yet.

This will be the first phase of the bond with the middle and elementary school to follow. There are also some issues that aren’t as time sensitive, but will be addressed in the future like school boundaries.

Maher says, “We’ll look to approximate the process that we’ve used for the bond referendum and for our strategic planning processes. That’s really having a good deal of community input and community impact.”

Changes won’t happen right away. However, there are schools, like Roosevelt High School, that are coming up with some short term solutions for the 2019-2020 Academic Year. They are possibly adding a ‘Zero’ and ‘Eighth’ hour to the day.

Kids and some staff come in early in the day and get out earlier. Some kids will stay later in the day and come in later. It doesn’t totally solve the problem, but it provides a little bit of relief at certain points of the day,” explains Maher.

Dr. Maher and School Board Officials will start the process of hiring an architect for the new high school. They will start on Thursday in order to meet the Fall of 2021 deadline. The names of the three new schools will be determined in the future.