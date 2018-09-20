Authorities Charge SF Woman with Manslaughter in Connection with Body Found in Renner

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Authorities say a 23-year-old Sioux Falls woman is facing manslaughter charges in connection with a body found near Renner on Tuesday.

Authorities say a passerby was on their way to work when they noticed the body of 40-year-old LaKendrick Thornton on Ditch Road, just North of 258th Street at around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

They say Thornton and a friend were getting a ride from 23-year-old Kelsey Roubideaux and a 20-year-old Hispanic or Native American male at around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday. They say the four were driving around before the 20-year-old and Thornton got into a verbal altercation near East 10th Street and South Mable Avenue.

The 20-year-old male fired two rounds into the back seat of the vehicle striking Thornton with one of the rounds. Authorities say the female with Thornton fled the scene when the shots were fired.

Authorities have charged Roubideaux with first-degree manslaughter charges. Authorities say they are still investigating the identity of the 20-year-old male.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating Roubideaux, they describe her as 5’4”, 180 pounds, with a tattoo on her neck and a roman numeral four near her right eye.

PREVIOUS STORY

RENNER, S.D. – Authorities have identified the man whose body was found on Ditch Road near Renner on Tuesday.

Authorities say 40-year-old LaKendrick Thornton of Sioux Falls died from a single gunshot wound.

Authorities say a passerby was on their way to work when they noticed Thornton’s body on Ditch Road, just North of 258th Street, at around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Authorities say they are treating the incident as a homicide investigation.

Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Captain Jason Gearman says they are releasing limited details at this time due to it being an active investigation, but confirms that narcotics are related.

Capt. Gearman says they are investigating multiple leads and are working closely with Sioux Falls Police.

Authorities are asking if you have any information of his activity over the past few days, or information that may be helpful in this investigation, to contact the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number at 605-367-7000, or CrimeStoppers at 605-367-7007.