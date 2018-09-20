Campaigns, parties seek to mobilize supporters to vote early

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – Election Day is still a month-and-a-half away, but South Dakota campaigns are mobilizing their supporters to turn out early as absentee voting begins this week.

Absentee voting starts Friday in South Dakota, where high-profile races include governor, U.S. House and attorney general, not to mention contests for other statewide offices, legislative seats and five ballot measures.

The general election is Nov. 6, but campaigns and political parties plan to urge supporters to vote sooner with postcards, telephone calls and door-to-door outreach.

State Republican Party Finance Director Dave Roetman says the party plans to do door knocking and send out mailers targeted to areas with high levels of early voting. South Dakota Democratic Party spokesman Aaron Matson says volunteers will knock on doors and make phone calls around the state.