Farmers Dealing with Flooded Fields and Impact on Harvest Season

CENTERVILLE, S.D. — Mother Nature is bringing challenges to farmers who hope to harvest their crops over the next few weeks.

Flooded field after flooded field is the sight for area farmers.

“Well it’s frustration it’s been quite a year for us,” says Craig Anderson.

This scene isn’t new for Centerville farmer Craig Andersen but that doesn’t stop his concern for his crops.

“We’re worried about getting in for harvest and being able to get into the fields with the combines and the trucks and everything because when the ground gets so saturated it really gets tough to get around and try to get all the harvest done,” says Andersen.

This flooding is the aftermath of nearly eight inches of rain in the last two days.

“Looks like we’re going to have a muddy wet harvest,” says Andersen.

Harvest season should be starting to get underway, but farmers are concerned it’s going to be pushed back as they work to push out all the rain.

Andersen planned to start harvesting his soybeans October 1st, but flooding creates challenges.

“We might be able to go in and start doing piecemealing. Generally we like to get a whole field at a time instead of starting in portions of fields, but you generally like to go get a whole field at a time instead of just piecemealing it together and doing a partial field and have to come back for it,” says Andersen.

Andersen says there isn’t as much damage from this rain as the flooding back in June, and this is just another day on the job.

“We’ve dealt with wet harvest before, and field conditions like this. It isn’t anything that we enjoy doing, but we’ll deal with it,” says Andersen.

Andersen says farmers might have some long days ahead to get all their work done. They might mean they’ll have to share the roads with drivers at night, so he’s asking drivers to be cautious.