Harvesting of corn getting underway in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – Harvesting of corn is underway in South Dakota.

The federal Agriculture Department in its weekly crop report says 2 percent of the corn crop is in the bin, along with 6 percent of soybeans.

Winter wheat seeding is approaching one-third complete.

Slightly more than half of the state’s topsoil and subsoil moisture supplies remain rated adequate.

Pasture and range conditions are rated 42 percent in good to excellent condition, down slightly over the week.