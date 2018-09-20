KDLT AT THE SANFORD INTERNATIONAL-Live With Minnehaha Superintendent David Swift

Groundskeepers Trying To Dry Out Course

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Rain has turned the inaugural Sanford International into a soggy mess. Fortunately, clear skies and calm weather is expected when the tournament tees off tomorrow, and course officials are scrambling to dry out Minnehaha Country Club. KDLT Sports Director Mark Ovenden spoke live with superintendent David Swift to see what is being done to get the course ready for tomorrow’s tee off. Click on the video viewer to watch!