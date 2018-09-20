Overdose, Suicide Continue to Fuel Decline in Life Expectancy

A new government report on the health of the nation reveals some troubling trends. The average life expectancy continues to decrease, largely due to drugs and suicide.

Overdose deaths increased by a whopping 72 percent between 2000 and 2016, and the suicide rate grew by 23 percent. Deaths from injury, Alzheimer’s disease, liver failure and blood infections are also on the rise.

Experts say life expectancy in the U.S. is now two or three years shorter than other developed nations. But it’s not all bad news. Deaths from cancer, respiratory disease and stroke have decreased.