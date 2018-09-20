PGA Champions Tour Pros Enjoying Sioux Falls In Rain (And Some Anonymity)!

Soggy Weather Prompting Pros To Explore Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — If there’s been one benefit to all the rain, it’s that PGA Champions Tour pros are getting a chance to explore more of Sioux Falls.

For John Daly that meant a trip to the casinos.

For others it’s meant checking out shops and restaurants. Pros like Steve Stricker are impressed with how excited everyone in the area is for the tournament….even if they don’t quite know who they’re cheering for as Stricker found out while shopping with his wife!

Meanwhile Tom Kite took time to enjoy downtown and finds the city is everything he was promised.

Click on the video viewer to hear from both!