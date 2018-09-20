Police: Sioux Falls Man Charged After Allegedly Stabbing Co-Worker

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A Sioux Falls man is behind bars tonight after police say he stabbed his co-worker with a knife.

Police say the incident happened at around 11 p.m. on Wednesday. Police say the two men were arguing at a business in the 1900 block of West 41st Street. The victim eventually went home, but the suspect confronted him again outside the home, pulled out a knife and stabbed him.

26-year-old Louis Druckenmiller is charged with one count of aggravated assault.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.