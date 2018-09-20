Scoreboard Thursday, September 20th
Scores for Thursday, September 20, 2018
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — SCOREBOARD FOR THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 20TH, 2018
Women’s College Soccer
USD 3, New Mexico State 0
College Volleyball
Northwestern 3, Dakota Wesleyan 0
Briar Cliff 3, Mount Marty 0
H.S. Volleyball
Aberdeen Christian def. Eureka/Bowdle, 25-18, 25-19, 25-23
Aberdeen Roncalli def. Groton Area, 25-17, 25-17, 26-24
Belle Fourche def. Red Cloud, 14-25, 25-13, 25-17, 25-23
Burke def. Bon Homme, 25-19, 25-10, 25-7
Canistota def. Bridgewater-Emery, 25-22, 25-19, 22-25, 25-23
Castlewood def. DeSmet, 25-13, 18-25, 25-22, 25-19
Chester def. Garretson, 25-11, 25-10, 25-7
Clark/Willow Lake def. Webster, 25-17, 25-16, 23-25, 25-16
Colman-Egan def. Howard, 25-17, 25-23, 25-9
Crow Creek def. Crazy Horse, 25-8, 25-18, 25-11
Dell Rapids def. Flandreau, 27-25, 19-25, 25-10, 25-22
Deuel def. Britton-Hecla, 25-18, 25-23, 25-15
Dupree def. McIntosh, 25-20, 20-25, 25-18, 25-13
Edmunds Central def. McLaughlin, 25-5, 25-17, 25-15
Elkton-Lake Benton def. Dell Rapids St. Mary, 25-12, 25-17, 25-22
Ethan def. Scotland, 25-12, 25-10, 25-12
Faith def. New Underwood, 25-17, 25-17, 25-19
Florence/Henry def. Waubay/Summit, 25-11, 25-23, 21-25, 16-25, 17-15
Gayville-Volin def. Vermillion, 14-25, 25-22, 27-25, 25-11
Gregory def. Corsica/Stickney, 25-18, 26-24, 25-15
Huron def. Yankton, 25-12, 25-15, 25-15
Langford def. Ipswich, 25-17, 20-25, 25-21, 25-21
Lemmon def. Mobridge-Pollock, 25-23, 17-25, 25-17, 25-16
Lennox def. West Central, 25-21, 23-25, 25-22, 25-22
Leola/Frederick def. Ellendale, N.D., 25-21, 28-26, 25-20
Madison def. Tri-Valley, 25-17, 25-13, 25-22
Marshall, Minn. def. Brookings, 20-25, 25-16, 25-12, 25-15
McCook Central/Montrose def. Parkston, 25-13, 25-16, 26-24
Milbank Area def. Hamlin, 25-17, 25-17, 20-25, 25-18
Miller def. Hitchcock-Tulare, 25-11, 25-11, 25-16
Mitchell def. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 25-21, 25-12, 23-25, 22-25, 15-10
Mitchell Christian def. Tripp-Delmont/Armour, 11-25, 25-22, 25-23, 22-25, 15-6
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton def. Canton, 29-27, 25-8, 25-19
Parker def. Baltic, 25-20, 25-12, 25-15
Philip def. Harding County, 25-22, 25-18, 25-21
Pierre def. Aberdeen Central, 25-23, 25-17, 28-26
Potter County def. Stanley County, 25-14, 25-23, 25-10
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket def. Iroquois, 25-9, 25-11, 25-10
Sioux Falls Christian def. Dakota Valley, 23-25, 25-22, 25-17, 25-16
Sioux Falls Washington def. Harrisburg, 20-25, 25-13, 25-13, 25-14
Spearfish def. Custer, 25-11, 25-19, 25-19
St. Thomas More def. Rapid City Christian, 25-17, 25-17, 25-15
Sully Buttes def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-13, 25-23, 25-9
Timber Lake def. Standing Rock, N.D., 25-8, 25-13, 25-11
Tiospa Zina Tribal def. Flandreau Indian, 25-10, 27-25, 25-9
Tiospaye Topa def. Wakpala, 25-17, 25-19, 25-10
Todd County def. Jones County, 25-21, 25-27, 25-10, 25-18
Viborg-Hurley def. Centerville, 25-15, 31-29, 25-15
Wagner def. Kimball/White Lake, 25-23, 25-15, 25-17
Watertown def. Brandon Valley, 25-22, 25-10, 25-19
Waverly-South Shore def. Great Plains Lutheran, 25-23, 25-20, 25-18
Wolsey-Wessington def. James Valley Christian, 18-25, 25-17, 25-21, 19-25, 15-8
Akron Westfield Triangular
Elk Point-Jefferson def. Akron-Westfield, Iowa, 25-12, 25-16, 25-15
Elk Point-Jefferson def. Alcester-Hudson, 25-7, 25-7, 25-16
Hill City Triangular
Hill City def. Newell, 25-11, 25-14, 25-13
Hill City def. Lead-Deadwood, 25-13, 25-15, 25-11
Lead-Deadwood def. Newell, 26-24, 25-21, 25-13
White River Triangular
Kadoka Area def. White River, 25-19, 25-17, 25-13
Kadoka Area def. Pine Ridge, 25-18, 25-23, 25-14
Pine Ridge def. White River, 25-23, 22-25, 25-22, 25-23
H.S. Girls’ Soccer
Tea 1, Yankton 1
H.S. Cross Country
Union County Quad
Boys Team Standings
1. Beresford (11)
2. Dakota Valley (25)
-1. Alec Atwood (16.48)
Girls Team Standings
1. Beresford (16)
2. Alcester-Hudson (27)
3. Elk Point-Jefferson (36)
4. Dakota Valley (65)
-1. Anna Atwood (20:45)
H.S. Cheer & Dance
Sioux Valley Invite
Grand Cheer Championship
1. Sioux Valley (161.500)
2. Deubrook (136)
3. Dell Rapids (135.50)
4. Faulkton (132)
5. Arlington-LP (125.50)