Scoreboard Thursday, September 20th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.  —  SCOREBOARD FOR THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 20TH, 2018
Women’s College Soccer
USD 3, New Mexico State 0

College Volleyball
Northwestern 3, Dakota Wesleyan 0

Briar Cliff 3, Mount Marty 0

H.S. Volleyball
Aberdeen Christian def. Eureka/Bowdle, 25-18, 25-19, 25-23

Aberdeen Roncalli def. Groton Area, 25-17, 25-17, 26-24

Belle Fourche def. Red Cloud, 14-25, 25-13, 25-17, 25-23

Burke def. Bon Homme, 25-19, 25-10, 25-7

Canistota def. Bridgewater-Emery, 25-22, 25-19, 22-25, 25-23

Castlewood def. DeSmet, 25-13, 18-25, 25-22, 25-19

Chester def. Garretson, 25-11, 25-10, 25-7

Clark/Willow Lake def. Webster, 25-17, 25-16, 23-25, 25-16

Colman-Egan def. Howard, 25-17, 25-23, 25-9

Crow Creek def. Crazy Horse, 25-8, 25-18, 25-11

Dell Rapids def. Flandreau, 27-25, 19-25, 25-10, 25-22

Deuel def. Britton-Hecla, 25-18, 25-23, 25-15

Dupree def. McIntosh, 25-20, 20-25, 25-18, 25-13

Edmunds Central def. McLaughlin, 25-5, 25-17, 25-15

Elkton-Lake Benton def. Dell Rapids St. Mary, 25-12, 25-17, 25-22

Ethan def. Scotland, 25-12, 25-10, 25-12

Faith def. New Underwood, 25-17, 25-17, 25-19

Florence/Henry def. Waubay/Summit, 25-11, 25-23, 21-25, 16-25, 17-15

Gayville-Volin def. Vermillion, 14-25, 25-22, 27-25, 25-11

Gregory def. Corsica/Stickney, 25-18, 26-24, 25-15

Huron def. Yankton, 25-12, 25-15, 25-15

Langford def. Ipswich, 25-17, 20-25, 25-21, 25-21

Lemmon def. Mobridge-Pollock, 25-23, 17-25, 25-17, 25-16

Lennox def. West Central, 25-21, 23-25, 25-22, 25-22

Leola/Frederick def. Ellendale, N.D., 25-21, 28-26, 25-20

Madison def. Tri-Valley, 25-17, 25-13, 25-22

Marshall, Minn. def. Brookings, 20-25, 25-16, 25-12, 25-15

McCook Central/Montrose def. Parkston, 25-13, 25-16, 26-24

Milbank Area def. Hamlin, 25-17, 25-17, 20-25, 25-18

Miller def. Hitchcock-Tulare, 25-11, 25-11, 25-16

Mitchell def. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 25-21, 25-12, 23-25, 22-25, 15-10

Mitchell Christian def. Tripp-Delmont/Armour, 11-25, 25-22, 25-23, 22-25, 15-6

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton def. Canton, 29-27, 25-8, 25-19

Parker def. Baltic, 25-20, 25-12, 25-15

Philip def. Harding County, 25-22, 25-18, 25-21

Pierre def. Aberdeen Central, 25-23, 25-17, 28-26

Potter County def. Stanley County, 25-14, 25-23, 25-10

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket def. Iroquois, 25-9, 25-11, 25-10

Sioux Falls Christian def. Dakota Valley, 23-25, 25-22, 25-17, 25-16

Sioux Falls Washington def. Harrisburg, 20-25, 25-13, 25-13, 25-14

Spearfish def. Custer, 25-11, 25-19, 25-19

St. Thomas More def. Rapid City Christian, 25-17, 25-17, 25-15

Sully Buttes def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-13, 25-23, 25-9

Timber Lake def. Standing Rock, N.D., 25-8, 25-13, 25-11

Tiospa Zina Tribal def. Flandreau Indian, 25-10, 27-25, 25-9

Tiospaye Topa def. Wakpala, 25-17, 25-19, 25-10

Todd County def. Jones County, 25-21, 25-27, 25-10, 25-18

Viborg-Hurley def. Centerville, 25-15, 31-29, 25-15

Wagner def. Kimball/White Lake, 25-23, 25-15, 25-17

Watertown def. Brandon Valley, 25-22, 25-10, 25-19

Waverly-South Shore def. Great Plains Lutheran, 25-23, 25-20, 25-18

Wolsey-Wessington def. James Valley Christian, 18-25, 25-17, 25-21, 19-25, 15-8

Akron Westfield Triangular
Elk Point-Jefferson def. Akron-Westfield, Iowa, 25-12, 25-16, 25-15

Elk Point-Jefferson def. Alcester-Hudson, 25-7, 25-7, 25-16

Hill City Triangular
Hill City def. Newell, 25-11, 25-14, 25-13

Hill City def. Lead-Deadwood, 25-13, 25-15, 25-11

Lead-Deadwood def. Newell, 26-24, 25-21, 25-13

White River Triangular
Kadoka Area def. White River, 25-19, 25-17, 25-13

Kadoka Area def. Pine Ridge, 25-18, 25-23, 25-14

Pine Ridge def. White River, 25-23, 22-25, 25-22, 25-23

H.S. Girls’ Soccer
Tea 1, Yankton 1

H.S. Cross Country
Union County Quad
Boys Team Standings
1.  Beresford (11)

2.  Dakota Valley (25)
-1.  Alec Atwood (16.48)

Girls Team Standings
1.  Beresford (16)

2.  Alcester-Hudson (27)

3.  Elk Point-Jefferson (36)

4.  Dakota Valley (65)
-1.  Anna Atwood (20:45)

H.S. Cheer & Dance
Sioux Valley Invite
Grand Cheer Championship
1.  Sioux Valley (161.500)

2.  Deubrook (136)

3.  Dell Rapids (135.50)

4.  Faulkton (132)

5.  Arlington-LP (125.50)

